WyoMovies announces reopening date set for June 19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 5, 2020) — Rock Springs residents will soon be able to return to the Star Stadium.

According to the WyoMovies website, the Star Stadium movie theater in Rock Springs will reopen Friday, June 19.

WyoMovies will also be opening Studio East and Studio City Mesa in Casper, Studio City UW in Laramie, and the Capitol Cinema 12 in Cheyenne on June 19.

The company has released a number of protocols for reopening, including social distancing guidelines, as well as a “Clean Freak Squad”, who will be cleaning seats, handrails, restrooms, and other public areas between showings.

Hand sanitizer stations will also be provided throughout each reopening theater.

All employees will wear masks or facial coverings. While it is encouraged for moviegoers to do the same, it is not required. Masks will be available at reopening theaters for no charge.

Until WyoMovies is able to get new movies to put on for the public, the company will be showing classics.

