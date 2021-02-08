WyoNews Mid-Day Recap: February 8, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Parts of the state are got hit with frigid temperatures this morning. At 3 a.m., it was 9 below zero in Sheridan, 8 below in Casper, and 5 below in Gillette. All with wind chill factors around 25 below zero. Many areas in the northeastern portion of the state are expecting high temperatures today and through Wednesday only in the single digits.

Sweetwater County’s weather will again be breezy today with winds of 15 to 30 mph today. Those winds will decrease to 15 to 20 mph tonight. High today at 36. Low tonight – 18. Tuesday, we will still be breezy but warmer with a high of 40.

**** Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney appeared on the television program Fox News Sunday yesterday saying she would not resign her congressional seat. Host Chris Wallace asked Cheney if she was going to resign her position in congress after Saturday’s 59 to 7 vote by the Wyoming Republican Party to censure her due to her yes vote on the impeachment of former President Trump. Wyoming’s GOP is calling for Cheney to resign. More information here.

**** As of information received by Wyo4News late Friday afternoon, Sweetwater County Public Health is still taking appointments for Phase 1a and 1b COVID-19 vaccinations. If the vaccine appointments are not filled, those allotments may be moved to other counties. You can call Sweetwater County Public Health this morning to schedule an appointment. There may also still be appointments available at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River.

**** Sweetwater County was shown to have no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health daily report. The county’s active case count was listed at 53.

Sports:

**** Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title last night as Tampa Bay defeated the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. The win marked the second Super Bowl win in the Tampa Bay franchise history. Brady was 21 of 29 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, which also earned him the game’s MVP honors.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

