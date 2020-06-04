WyoRadio and Wyo4News win Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Awards

During a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 3, WyoRadio and Wyo4News brought home some hardware (technically, it’s coming in the mail) during the annual Wyoming Association of Broadcasters (WAB) media convention!

The actual convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s awards show took place virtually with help from Rocky Mountain Power.

This year WyoRadio, KQSW, and Tom Ellis took first place in the Best News Talk – Large Market for our weekly “Insights” program. KQSW and Wyo4News also took first place in the Best Use of Digital Media – Large Market for Wyo4News.com and our various digital sites. And finally, WyoRadio and KSIT took second place in the Best Public Service – Large Market category for our help with the Jackalope Jump fundraiser benefitting Special Olympics Wyoming, which took place in early March.

We are so proud to serve our community in Southwest Wyoming! A BIG thank you to the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters, community members, our wonderful sponsors, everyone who tunes into our stations, and the readers of Wyo4News.com. We are honored and humbled.

See the WyoRadio and Wyo4News crew react to the award announcements!