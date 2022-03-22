WyoRadio Mid-Day Recap: March 22, 2022

March 22, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** We should be partly sunny today with lighter winds. High of 44. Tonight’s low at 22 with warmer conditions on Wednesday with a high of 54. We could see the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

**** WYDOT and contract crews are beginning work today on the northbound bridge over the Green River on Uinta Drive in Green River. Traffic will be diverted to the southbound bridge, with one traveling lane in each direction. Travelers are advised to be aware of possible delays. The lane closures are currently scheduled to last until the end of June.

Sponsor

**** Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will be holding a public open house in Baggs today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carbon County High Education Center. The purpose of the gathering is to discuss this year’s hunting season. Game and Fish will hold a similar open house Wednesday evening in Mountain View at the school administration building. Written comments may be submitted in person at the meetings or online at the WGF website.

**** The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released information yesterday stating they were monitoring a national outbreak of avian influenza, which has caused die-offs of wild and domestic birds. The disease has yet to be detected in Wyoming, but cases of the disease have been reported in South Dakota and Nebraska. Wyoming Game and Fish asks the public to report any groups of dead birds found.

**** The Rock Springs City County will be meeting in a special session tonight to discuss the Urban Renewal and tax increment funding and a request to fill an upcoming vacant City Planner position. The meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Rock Springs City Hall.

**** The spring cleanup at the Rock Springs Cemetery will occur next month. The City is residents to start removing all flower decorations that are not in vases before Monday, April 4. Flowers in vases may remain at the Rock Springs Cemetery all year long.

Sponsor

Sports

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team plays UCLA Thursday in the third round of the WNIT. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.