WyoRadio Morning News Roundup: October 2, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

On his Twitter account late last night, President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVD-19 . The positive tests were confirmed by the President’s doctor as well. Both are quarantining and reported “fine”. Earlier Thursday, White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus after traveling with the President to a Duluth, Minnesota campaign rally.

. The positive tests were confirmed by the President’s doctor as well. Both are quarantining and reported “fine”. Earlier Thursday, White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus after traveling with the President to a Duluth, Minnesota campaign rally. Thursday’s Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 report put Wyoming’s active case count at 1,061 , the first time the state has been over the thousand threshold. Sweetwater County had three new cases Thursday. More information here .

, the first time the state has been over the thousand threshold. Sweetwater County had three new cases Thursday. . The Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest had grown by another 12,000 acres. More than 1,000 personnel are now on the scene. More information here.

Advertisement

The Mountain West announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday . The schedule is subject to approval from state, county, and local officials. Wyoming will open their eight-game schedule on the road at Nevada on Saturday, October 24. The Pokes will play their first home game on October 31 against Hawaii. Wyoming will also have home games against Air Force, Utah State, and Boise State. A complete schedule can be found at Wyo4News.com.

. The schedule is subject to approval from state, county, and local officials. Wyoming will open their eight-game schedule on the road at Nevada on Saturday, October 24. The Pokes will play their first home game on October 31 against Hawaii. Wyoming will also have home games against Air Force, Utah State, and Boise State. A complete schedule can be found at Wyo4News.com. A lot of area high school football will be played today and tonight including home games for the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves. Click here for Thursday night scores and the complete area schedule.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted