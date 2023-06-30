WyoRadio set to host firework music during show; prioritize safety this Independence Day

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — In conjunction with the City of Rock Springs Firework Show, WyoRadio is excited to premier a new, upbeat playlist correlating with the entire show. Tune into 96.5 KQSW and 99.7 KSIT beginning at 10:00 p.m. on July 4th to enjoy the music!

On top of that, the prioritization of safety with yourself and loved ones on the Fourth of July can make a huge difference in the outcome of the night. Although the state has seen an influx of water this season, fires are still a possibility when lighting off fireworks this Independence Day. On average over 18,000 fires are started across the United States between structure, vehicle, and other fires, which stem from fireworks themselves. With that, Sweetwater County is looking to celebrate another year of Independence within the country with events and firework shows throughout the day.

Safety Tips

Below are a few tips by the National Safety Council:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

Watch young ones with sparklers. Sparklers burn anywhere from 1,800 – 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit

Events within Green River and Rock Springs

Liberty Parade – Gateway Blvd. in Rock Springs | Route begins at Western Wyoming Community College WEST Parking lot to the Aspen Mountain Dormitory Parking Lot | 10:00 a.m.

Concert & Games – Paul J Wataha Recreation Area | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Max Say-Shun | Concessions | Backyard Games

Rock Springs Firework Show – Best viewing at the White Mountain Golf Course | 10:00 p.m. | Tune into 99.7 FM and 96.5 FM for firework music

Green River Firework Show – Best viewing at Veterans Park/Rodeo Grounds | 10:00 p.m.