WyoRadio shines at the 2024 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters awards

The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters (WAB) Awards Ceremony was an event for the books, particularly for the crew at Big Thicket Broadcasting (WyoRadio). This annual gathering, held at Casper’s Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, saw an impressive turnout from broadcasters statewide, making the competition all the more fierce.

Among the evening’s big winners was 99.7 KSIT, which scooped up two prestigious awards. Their High School Blood Drive campaign earned them first place in the Large Market for Best Public Service. Not stopping there, KSIT also clinched 2nd Place in the Large Market for Station Promos with their innovative Pot of Gold promotion.

Adding to WyoRadio’s triumphs, Q96 KQSW secured 2nd place for a single commercial with their catchy McDonald’s McRib radio spot.

The awards recognized excellence across a diverse array of categories, celebrating the best in photography, sports reporting, radio shows, news, video production, digital media use, and more. It was a night of grandeur and applause for Wyoming’s broadcasting community.