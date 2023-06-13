WyoRadio wins 1st and 2nd place at the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Convention

Wyo4News Picture – Sadie Strange, WyoRadio and Wyo4News Traffic Director/Building Manager

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — This past weekend marked the 2023 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters (WAB) Convention where statewide radio and TV stations awaited the results of the 2023 WAB Awards. This year WyoRadio, home of local favorites 96.5 FM, 99.7 FM, 106.7 FM, and 1360 AM, are proud to welcome home a 1st and 2nd place award in two categories.

The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters

The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters is compiled of 95% of the states radio and television broadcasters who come together to keep the industry reliable and strong for all its users. Due to the nature of the WAB, members come together each year for the annual convention where first and second place awards are announced for several categories.

Perks of Wyoming Association of Broadcasters

Being a member of WAB grants many different perks to help increase revenue ideas, creativity, and the safety within each radio and television station. Some of these perks granted to members include Local Broadcast Sales webinars, Broadcast Compliance Services, Awards Programs, National and State Lobbying efforts to protect the broadcasters, Inspection Programs, and more!

First Place Award for WyoRadio

Within the “Best Photography” category, we submitted this photo of the community and the Budweiser Clydesdale’s together. This summer staple brings together the community last year as they parade through the town, landing back at the Sweetwater Events Complex for Wyoming’s Big Show.

Budweiser Clydesdales – Wyo4News Photo

Second Place Award for WyoRadio

Meet Franz, a fun character designed for these Standard Motor Commercials. This “Best Commercial Campaign” granted us 2nd place at the convention. Check out the audio’s below!

Standard Motor – Franz

Standard Motor – Summer Savings

Wyoming Association of Broadcaster Award Categories

Best Commercial Campaign

Best Single Commercial

Best Station Promo

Best Radio Show

Best Sports Coverage

Best News Reporter

Best Local News Talk

Best Play by Play

Best Public Service

Website/Social Media

Best Online-Only Video

Best Photography

Station of the Year

We want to thank the incredible staff at Standard Motors for letting us use our creativity in creating those fun advertisements for your company. On top of that, we want to thank the staff at Western Wyoming Beverages for letting us be apart of their Budweiser Clydesdale event last year. We could not have won these awards without the help from you both!