Year in Review: Looking back at top stories from 2020

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 31, 2020) – 2020 was a year to remember – or a year to forget, depending on what your thoughts. Either way, it was a year that shaped and changed a lot of people for years to come.

Here in Sweetwater County, there were several memorable moments and that’s not including the pandemic.

Here are some of the top stories Wyo4News covered in 2020:

WyoRadio and Wyo4News hosted “Covid Cruise” this summer to raise money in order to help health care workers and the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

In total, the cruise raised nearly $36,000. $20,000 for the food bank and $15,386 for health care workers.

It was an event that took place over the course of two weekends.

#StandForWhitt5K

In October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a 5K Run/Walk took place in Downtown Rock Springs. It was in honor of the late Whitney Sewell.

She was a victim to domestic violence in December 2019. Over the course of about three months, her mother Nicole Halstead, along with friends and family members, planned a 5K to bring awareness to domestic violence Whitney’s honor.

In total, the 5K raised $10,390 and all the money was donated to the YWCA of Sweetwater County to help combat domestic violence and victims.

Bear in Rock Springs

For the first time since 2014, a bear was spotted in Clearview Acres in Rock Springs.

On September 15, personnel from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department responded to a report of a black bear on the west side of Rock Springs near White Mountain Road.

The adult female black bear was old and in extremely poor body condition and was later euthanized.

Election 2020

Wyoming and Sweetwater County saw its largest voter turnout in history on Election Day in 2020. Lines at polling locations stretched out the door, down the street and around the corner.

While locations closed at 7 p.m. that day, people in line were still able to cast their ballot and some waited until later than 10 p.m. to do so.

One of the most tightly contested races of the year was the candidacy for State Senate District 12 between Liisa Anselmi-Dalton (D), the incumbent, and John Kolb (R). Kolb took that election, according to the unofficial results.

In other local state races, Marshall Burt defeated Stan Blake in House District 39, Mark Baker won over Lindsey Travis in the House District 60 race, and Jerry Paxton was victorious over Lela Konecny in House District 47.

Essential Workers and First Responders

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “essential workers” became an everyday term. Workers are at times overlooked were considered frontline heroes, such as grocery store clerks and stock workers and nurses.

These people were and continue to be essential for everyone during these difficult times.