Yellowstone coyote that bit skier tests negative for rabies

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming (Jan. 31, 2020) — Yellowstone National Park officials say the coyote that attacked and injured a cross country skier Tuesday morning has tested negative for rabies.

The still unidentified 43-year-old woman was bitten by a coyote while skiing in the Canyon Village area of Yellowstone. She received puncture wounds and lacerations to her head and arm. At last report her condition was listed as stable.

Yellowstone Park rangers positively identified and killed the coyote.