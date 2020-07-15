Yellowstone fire threatens businesses in Montana

GARDINER MONTANA (JULY 15, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — According to a post on the Yellowstone National Park Facebook page, a major structural fire occurred last night, July 14, 2020, near the North Entrance in the gateway community of Gardiner, Montana, destroying multiple businesses along Main Street. An amazing team of respondents from the community, county, and Yellowstone helped prevent loss of life and further destruction of property. While this is a tragedy, it could have been much worse in multiple ways.

Advertisement

Countless personnel from various divisions in the park responded to the fire, including six engines from as far away as Lake and Old Faithful.

The North Entrance and the town of Gardiner, Montana, remain open to visitors, but please be advised there will be unexpected construction and detours as the cleanup and rebuilding process begins.