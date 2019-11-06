Yellowstone Forever raises $1 million for North Entrance Project

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 6. 2019) — Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, announced today it raised $1 million in private funds over three days at the end of September.

Those funds have been matched dollar for dollar using federal funds appropriated for the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, delivering $2 million directly to Yellowstone National Park for the North Entrance Project.

The current North Entrance Station in Gardiner, Montana, is not equipped to meet the challenges of increasing visitation and traffic. Last year (in 2018), 365,397 vehicles came through this entrance, up 22% from 2013.

The upcoming project will:

add an additional lane and kiosk to improve traffic flow and reduce queuing lines

replace the existing two buildings with one larger building/station and two kiosks

improve the flow of employee and delivery traffic from Robert Reamer Avenue

improve pedestrian safety by realigning parking along Robert Reamer Avenue

replace the water line along Robert Reamer Avenue

“This $2 million donation helps the park reach its funding goal for the North Entrance Project,” said John Walda, interim president & CEO of Yellowstone Forever. “We would have not been able to capitalize on this remarkable opportunity for Yellowstone if it wasn’t for the support of our generous partners and donors, and we thank them for the chance to provide a lasting impact on the park.”

“We couldn’t accomplish all that we do without partners like Yellowstone Forever and the National Park Foundation,” said Cameron Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park. “These funds will help the National Park Service leverage the federal funding already allocated for this project.”

“This critically important project demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships to accelerate investments that improve park visitor experiences in a very tangible way,” added Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation.

About Yellowstone Forever

Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Partnered with Yellowstone National Park, they create opportunities for all people to experience, enhance, and preserve Yellowstone forever.

Combined operations include 11 educational Park Stores with gross sales of over $5.1 million; the Yellowstone Forever Institute, which offers more than 600 in-depth programs each year, a supporter program of 85,000 Yellowstone enthusiasts raising funds to support critical park priority projects, and an online community of over 1 million worldwide.

Yellowstone Forever has provided over $106 million of cash support and over $64 million of in-kind support since 1933. Their mission of engagement and support through education and fundraising for the park will ensure Yellowstone remains for generations to come.

Join the community at Yellowstone.org.

About National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service.

Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history.

Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.