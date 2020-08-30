Yellowstone National Park ‘Lone Star Fire’ increased due to warmer temperatures and wind gusts

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, UNITED STATES (August 30, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — Warmer temperatures and gusty winds associated with an approaching cold front led to increased activity on the Lone Star Fire Saturday. An infrared flight last night confirmed the fire has grown over the last several days to 960 acres. A progression map is available on the fire’s Inciweb site.

Advertisement

A park resource team finished an archaeological survey in the Old Faithful developed area and will now focus on mapping sensitive riparian habitat and rare plants. This information will help the incident management team minimize impacts to these important natural resources.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction and day use areas are now open. This could change if fire activity increases.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information, see the Current Conditions web page or call (307) 344-2117.

Trails and campsites in the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser area are closed. For details, see the Backcountry Situation Report

Click on the attachment for the fact sheet.For more information, visit Lone Star Fire, and Current Fire Activity.