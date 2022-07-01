Yellowstone north loop reopens Saturday/Another bison/visitor incident reported

July 1, 2022 — Yellowstone National Park officials will be reopening the north loop of the park on Saturday. Visitors can then access Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt, and Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction. Visitors will access the south and north loops via Yellowstone’s East, West, and South Entrances.

Yesterday, park officials released information on another bison goring a park visitor. This one involved a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania. The incident took place near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake. The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and was transported to the hospital in Cody.

This latest incident marks the third bison goring in a month within Yellowstone Park and the second in three days.