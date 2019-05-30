Yellowstone Offers 2019 Firewood Collection Permits

Mammoth Hot Springs, WY (5/30/19) – Yellowstone National Park will accept requests for 2019 firewood collection permits Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2.

If interested, call (307) 344-2116, and leave your name and daytime telephone number. Names left during these dates will be randomly selected and successful applicants will be contacted as wood becomes available throughout the year.

After June 2, names will only be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. by calling (307) 344-2107. Names received after June 2 will be processed in the order they are received after the initial list has been exhausted.

Firewood permits cost $35 and allow permit holders to take up to three cords of wood. Specific site guidelines and regulations, including hours and dates of collection, will be explained at the time a permit is issued.

There is no guarantee wood will be available or in sufficient quantity to provide for all permit requests.

Excess firewood is periodically available in the park for a variety of reasons, including wind events, construction projects, hazard tree removal, or creating defensible space around developed areas and structures to reduce the threat of wildfire.

For further information, please call the Visitor Services Office at (307) 344-2107.