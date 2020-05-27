Yellowstone officials release visitation numbers for Memorial Day weekend

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — Visitors continued enjoying the southern loop of Yellowstone National Park over the Memorial Day weekend.

A large snowstorm closed the major mountain passes in the park on Saturday, which required the park to close the east and south entrances while crews cleared the roads.

Visitation through the east and south entrances on Sunday (May 24) and Monday (Memorial Day, May 25) was very comparable to the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

Visitation

Due to the snowstorm Saturday, visitation was only compared for Sunday and Monday of the weekend. Totals for both entrances were 97% of 2019. Vehicle counts per day are broken down below.

2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 Total Both Days East Entrance 901 1,011 1,912 South Entrance 1,732 1,042 2,774 Total Vehicles 2,633 2,053 4,686 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2020 Total Both Days East Entrance 1,023 954 1,977 South Entrance 1,450 1,418 2,868 Total Vehicles 2,473 2,372 4,845

Advertisement

This dramatically lowered visitation on Saturday (May 23).