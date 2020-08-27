Yellowstone officials report Lone Star Fire grows 58 acres

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — The Lone Star Fire increased by 58 acres Tuesday, remaining fairly inactive throughout the morning but picking up in the afternoon due to increased temperatures and gusty winds.

The fire grew on the southwest and northeast edges pushing east. There were a number of small spot fires in front of the active perimeter, as far as 1/2 mile out. One large spot fire to the south of the main fire was detected by an infrared flight Tuesday night.

Though the fire continues its spread to the northeast away from Old Faithful, the infrastructure in the area is included in the developing structure protection plan. Fire crews assessed an aboveground power line and water treatment facility. Additionally, personnel worked with park concessions to test the sprinkler system on the park’s iconic Old Faithful Inn.

The incident management team ordered additional resources yesterday, including personnel and machinery to assist with implementing a fire protection plan for multiple areas surrounding the fire.

The fire now stands at 821 total acres. 38 personnel are on scene working to fight the fire. The cause of the fire has been identified as lightning. There is still 0% containment on the fire.

What’s Open:

• All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

• The Old Faithful developed area and West Thumb Geyser Basin are open.

What’s Closed:

• The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remains closed temporarily due to proximity to the fire, impacts from smoke, and increased fire traffic.

• Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit the park’s Backcountry Situation Report.

Fire activity in the western United States has created smoky conditions throughout the region. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.