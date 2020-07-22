Yellowstone officials warn of detours, delays at Old Faithful

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — Officials at Yellowstone National Park are warning visitors of detours and delays near Old Faithful.

Traffic is currently being routed around the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge due to safety concerns. Currently, the National Park Service is evaluating the condition of the bridge.

Travelers can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic, and gas stations.

If you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, consider using alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.

Current road status can be found on the park website, or by calling 307-344-2117.

Visit Road Construction for details about the 2020 road construction projects.