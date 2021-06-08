Yellowstone Park saw a huge increase in Memorial Day visits

June 8, 2021 — A lot of folks got out of the house and headed to the great outdoors this past Memorial Day weekend. Yellowstone Park vehicle entries through the four-day Memorial Day weekend showed a 50% increase over the same weekend in 2019 when all the entries were open to the public. Last Memorial Day weekend, only the Wyoming park entrances were open due to the pandemic.

This year, over 43,400 vehicle entries were recorded entering Yellowstone Park from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 28. Sunday, May 30, was the park’s busiest entry day with 12,040 vehicles, with Saturday, May 29, the second busiest day with 11,385 vehicle entries. According to the Yellowstone officials, vehicle entry data is collected from the park entrance stations’ point of sale system.

June, July, and August are Yellowstone’s busiest months. Since 2008, Yellowstone Park has welcomed over three million visitors each year, including last year during the pandemic. The record for visits in one year is 4.26 million in 2008.