Yellowstone reduces fire danger to MODERATE

Yellowstone National Park (October 19, 2020) – According to officials with Yellowstone National Park, parkwide fire danger has been reduced to MODERATE due to widespread precipitation.

The Lone Star Fire is the last remaining active fire in the park, with isolated smoldering pockets of heat.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions currently in place. Campfires are only permitted within fire rings in campgrounds and at some backcountry campsites. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat until cold.

