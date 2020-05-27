Yellowstone seeks additional public comments on proposal to provide Wi-Fi for park visitors and employees

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — The National Park Service (NPS) seeks additional comments from the public about the impacts a Wi-Fi proposal may have on Yellowstone National Park’s historic properties or other cultural resources.

On November 14, 2019, the park asked for public comment on effects to historic properties from a proposal by AccessParks.

At the time of the original announcement, typical photo-simulations of a limited number of installations were included for public comment.

On March 18, 2020, AccessParks released a proposal that showed significantly more photo-simulations of the proposed installations.

The park is asking for additional comments because the public has not had the opportunity to view and comment on the additional photo-simulations.

The proposal from AccessParks includes the installation of indoor Wi-Fi networks and associated equipment for park visitors and employees at select park lodging facilities and employee housing.