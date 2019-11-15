Yellowstone seeks comments on proposal to provide Wi-Fi for park visitors, employees

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 15. 2019) — The National Park Service seeks public comment on a proposal to install indoor Wi-Fi networks and associated equipment throughout Yellowstone National Park’s developed areas for the benefit of park visitors and employees.

AccessParks has submitted an application for a right-of-way permit. If approved, the permit would allow for:

The installation of up to 484 small (10 x 10 inch or 7-inch diameter) antennas on employee housing and visitor lodging facilities at Canyon Village, Grant Village, Lake Village, Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful.

To link the antennas to internet providers outside the park, 39 additional antennas would be required and would include: 29 x 9-inch antennas installed at various locations in the developed areas at Canyon Village, Grant Village, Lake Village, Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful 6-foot-diameter antenna installed at an existing tower at Old Faithful one 2-foot and one 3-foot-diameter antenna installed on the existing tower at Mount Washburn

Coverage could eventually extend to other developed areas such as Norris, Madison, and Bechler for administrative and employee use.

Exterior antennas would be located in areas to minimize visibility. Where visible, the installations would be painted to match the buildings on which they are installed.

In an effort to have no adverse effect on historic properties or districts, many of the antennas on the National Register of Historic Places eligible structures would be located in attic spaces or under eaves.

Examples of typical antenna placements and a list of affected properties are available here: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ap The proposed installations would provide internet service to park visitors and employees in hotels and housing in developed areas. Consistent with the Yellowstone National Park Wireless Communication Services Plan, wireless access to recommended wilderness and park road corridors would be excluded.

Comments must be received by November 29, 2019. Comments may be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ap , by hand-delivery, or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or by any other means.

Hand-deliver comments during business hours to Albright Visitor Center, Attention: Access Parks Broadband Proposal, Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.

Mail comments to Compliance Office, Attention: Access Parks Broadband Proposal, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.

Public Comment Considerations