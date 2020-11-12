Yellowstone sees busiest October since 2015

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) – The park hosted 360,034 recreation visits in October 2020, up 110% from October 2019. This was the busiest October on record, surpassing the previous record (252,013) set in 2015 by an increase of 43%.

So far in 2020, the park has hosted 3,743,907 recreation visits, down 6% from the same period last year.

The park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24, 2020. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1, 2020. All five entrances have been open since June 1.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through October):

2020 – 3,743,907

2019 – 3,979,153

2018 – 4,078,771

2017 – 4,084,762

2016 – 4,212,782

2015 – 4,066,191

All roads in Yellowstone, with one exception, are closed to automobile traffic from early November to late April. The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana, is open year-round, weather-permitting.

Conditions permitting, most park roads will open to oversnow travel (snowmobiles and snowcoaches) on December 15, 2020. Visit Explore in Winter for details.

If you plan to visit the park this winter, please have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Visit Park Roads for the status of Yellowstone roads, or call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Visitors: recreate responsibly and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others. Services are limited in the park. Stay informed about changes to park operations. Download the Yellowstone App, and visit www.nps.gov/yell and the park’s social media channels.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.