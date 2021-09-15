Yellowstone sets a visitation record for August

September 14, 2021 — At this point in the pandemic, travelers are ready to hit the road, and national park attendance shows it.

Yellowstone National Park is on track to break all previous yearly visitation records. In fact, since May of this year, every consecutive month has seen more visitors than any other year on record. This August, for example, the park hosted 921,844 visitors, which is a 4.5% increase over August 2020. It was also the busiest August on record, surpassing the 916,166 visitors in 2017, the year of the eclipse.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Park Spokesperson Linda Veress indicates that this trend will continue into the fall and winter.

“Since this will continue to be a busy fall,” said Veress, “we suggest that people plan in advance.” Unlike some national parks, Yellowstone does not have a cap on the number of daily visitors. So it is a good idea to book camping and lodging sites in advance. Veress also advises that people check the park website ahead of time to see if changes in weather cause any road closures.

Yellowstone has hosted 3,590,904 visitors so far this year, which is a whopping 40% increase from this date in 2020, when the park was closed from March 24 to May 18 due to the pandemic. So far, 2021 total visitations are 17% higher than the non-COVID year of 2019.

More data on park visitation can be found by clicking here.