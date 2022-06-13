Yellowstone Superintendent details park closure due to “extremely hazardous conditions”

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (June 13, 2022) — The following statement is from Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, regarding the temporary Yellowstone National Park closure due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions:

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” said superintendent Cam Sholly.

“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas.“

Advertisement

“Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners. We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time. I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event.”

“We appreciate the support offered by the Department of Interior, National Park Service and the Montana and Wyoming governors.”

Advertisement

UPDATE 2:19 P.M.:

UPDATE: All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions

Stay informed about road status and weather conditions

Effective immediately, there will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at a minimum.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone: Visit Park Roads. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

Find photos on Flickr of this extremely hazardous situation in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.