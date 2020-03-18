Yellowstone to modify operations to implement latest COVID-19 health guidance

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) – Yellowstone National Park is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. The park evaluated areas of potential risk of exposure to COVID-19. Based on this analysis, effective immediately, the park will temporarily close the Albright Visitor Center and Boiling River soaking/swimming area (which usually closes due to high water in the spring) until further notice.

The road from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana, remains open and accessible to the public. Visit Current Conditions for details and updates.

Unlike other national parks around the country that are in the midst of their busy seasons, Yellowstone is plowing roads to get ready for spring opening as it does every year at this time. Most roads and facilities are not scheduled to open until April 17 through early June. In the time between now and those scheduled openings, park managers will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. As of now, the park intends to maintain the regular opening schedule.

During this time of uncertainty, they encourage visitors to enjoy Yellowstone online via webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, and other digital content.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Yellowstone is their number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. They will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on their website and social media channels.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check Yellowstone National Park’s webpage for specific details about park operations.

About the National Park Service: Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of America’s more than 400 national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with millions of people every year. Learn more at www.nps.gov.