Yellowstone visitation down in June and 49% for the year

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — Yellowstone Park released June visitation numbers Monday. The park hosted a little over 534,000 visitors last month, down 32 percent from June 2019. Although the numbers were down, park visits substantially increased toward the end of the month. Traffic counts ranged from 90 to 116 percent of 2019 counts over the last ten days of June.

So far, in 2020, Yellowstone’s total number of visitors is 49% from the same period last year. The park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 from March 24 to May 18, 2020.

Yellowstone also reported no commercial bus visits last month. In June 2019, bus passengers made up over 70,000 visits.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through June): 2020 – 667,290 2019 – 1,358,629 2018 – 1,381,708 2017 – 1,354,137 2016 – 1,432,071 2015 – 1,298,855 More data on park visitation is available on the NPS Stats website