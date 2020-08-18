Yellowstone visitation up for July compared to 2019

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) hosted 955,645 recreation visits in July of 2020. This is a two percent increase from July of 2019.
So far in 2020, YNP has hosted 1,664,830 recreation visits, down 27.5 percent from the same period last year.
YNP was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1. All five entrances have been open since June 1.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):
2020 – 1,664,830
2019 – 2,294,690
2018 – 2,322,270
2017 – 2,316,542
2016 – 2,427,988
2015 – 2,279,557
More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.