Yellowstone Visitor Falls In A Hot Spring At Old Faithful Sunday Night

Yellowstone Park, WY (10/1/19) – Yesterday, Yellowstone Park officials reported that a 48-year-old man fell into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser Sunday night. Cade Siemers, a U.S. citizen currently residing in India, suffered severe burns to a significant portion of his body.

Rangers and paramedics responded to the Old Faithful Inn at midnight where Siemers was staying. He told rangers that he had gone for a walk off the boardwalk without a flashlight and tripped into a hot spring. He got himself back to his hotel room and called for assistance. Rangers detected evidence of alcohol use.

Siemers was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone Airport and then flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Monday morning Rangers discovered several items near the geyser which included the man’s shoe, hat, and a beer can along with footprints going to and from the geyser.

The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the United States Attorney’s office.