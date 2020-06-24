Yellowstone visitor injured by a grizzly bear while hiking near Fairy Falls

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (June 24, 2020) — Yellowstone officials have reported that a female visitor to Yellowstone park was injured by a grizzly bear while hiking near Fairy Falls on June 22.

According to Yellowstone officials, a Columbia, Missouri woman, aged 37, sustained a minor injury from a female grizzly bear while hiking on the Fairy Falls Trail near Old Faithful.

The visitor was hiking alone when she encountered two grizzly bears at a very close range. The female bear knocked the woman down, and she sustained a scratch on her thigh. When the visitor fell to the ground, she also received minor injuries to her face.

The visitor later declined medical attention.

The hiker attempted to use her bear spray.

Following the incident, the Fairy Falls Trail was cleared of hikers. The trail and surrounding area has since been temporarily closed.

“From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter,” said bear management biologist Kerry Gunther.

“Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will be taken against the bear. Several trails in the area will be closed to give the grizzly family group time to clear from the area.”

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a visitor in Yellowstone in 2020. The last time a bear injured a visitor was in June 2019, when a black bear bit into an occupied tent and bruised a woman’s thigh.

Yellowstone officials urge visitors to protect themselves and bears while you hike in bear country:

Hike in groups of three or more people

Carry bear spray and know how to use it

Be alert, and make noise

Stay out of areas that are closed for bear management

Don’t hike at dawn, dusk, or at night when grizzly bears are most active

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park is wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.

This incident is under investigation. There is no additional information to share, and there are no known images of the incident.