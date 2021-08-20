Yellowstone’s 1,000,000 July visitations is a first for the park

August 20, 2021 — Yellowstone National Park officials announced that the park experienced its busiest July in history in a Friday press release. A record of 1,080,767 recreation visits was recorded last month, 13% more than July 2020 and 15% more than July 2019. In addition, July marked the first time in the park’s history that visitation exceeded one million in a single month.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

For the year, Yellowstone’s visitation is up 16% over through July compared to 2019, with a total of 2,668,765 visitations. Yearly Yellowstone Park visitation totals are compared to 2019 as the park was closed to the public from March 2020 to May 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Yellowstone Park visitations through July for the past five years:

2021 – 2,668,765

2020 – 1,674,699

2019 – 2,294,691

2018 – 2,322,271

2017 – 2,316,541

2016 – 2,427,988