Yellowstone’s Lone Star fire forced a road closure to Old Faithful

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — A fire that was first reported on late Saturday afternoon near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park caused the road between Old Faithful and West Thumb to be closed Sunday due to smoke. Access to Old Faithfull was limited to only from the north.

The cause of that fire, known as the Lone Star Fire, is said to be caused by lightning, according to Yellowstone National Park officials. In the last report, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and was not burning toward Old Faithful. Staff members have implemented protection measures in case the fire’s direction changes. Additional firefighting resources are expected to arrive today.