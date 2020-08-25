Yellowstone’s Lone Star fire size increases as more firefighters arrive

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — The Lone Star fire, burning three miles south of Old Faithfull in Yellowstone National Park had grown to about 660 acres as of the last report Monday. A Type 3 Incident Management Team took over the firefighting duties on Monday.

Reports say more resources have been ordered to fight the blaze, which started Saturday afternoon. Park officials say the fire was started by a lightning strike.

Currently, the developed area around Old Faithful is not in danger, but the only access to the attraction is from the north.