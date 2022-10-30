Yellowstone’s North entrance, Mammoth Hot Springs road reopened

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

October 30, 2022 – Effective immediately, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) is open to regular visitor traffic. Contractors completed striping yesterday, Oct. 29.

The public should keep the following details in mind when driving the road:

Yellowstone reminds the public of everyone’s responsibility to use the road carefully to avoid accidents.

Steep grades and sharp curves exist. Drive slowly and with caution.

Speed limits range between 15-25 mph.

There are no length or weight restrictions on the road (see exceptions), however, oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers must use caution in curves to maintain lanes.

Minor road construction work will continue with one-way traffic control and short delays in certain locations on the road.

Today, Oct 30., and Oct. 31 the park will waive all entrance fees. Travel safely and enjoy the improved road!