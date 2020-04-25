Yellowstone’s Old Faithful Inn to remain closed for summer 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 25, 2020) — Authorized concessionaire Xanterra Parks & Resorts, which operates lodging, restaurants, and retail in Yellowstone National Park, has announced the Old Faithful Inn and sit-down restaurants in the park will be closed for the entire 2020 summer season.

According to the website, Yellowstone Insider, Xanterra originally suspended all public national parks operations, including Yellowstone lodges and dining, through May 21 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The article goes on to say, On April 21 Xanterra announced that it did not expect to resume seasonal operations in national parks, including Yellowstone, until June 15. The June 15 date is tentative, according to a note from Xanterra President and CEO Andrew Todd, and will likely involve limited openings at first.

