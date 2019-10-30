Yep, it was cold last night with another windy, chilly day coming our way today

Rock Springs, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) – The Arctic cold front that moved into the state lived up to its name with many Wyoming town reporting below zero air temperatures during the overnight and early this morning hours.

As of 4:00 a.m. the National Weather Service reporting stations in Laramie, Casper and Kemmerer were reporting temperatures of eight below zero, Riverton four below and Evanston one below. Here in Rock Springs and Green River, the temperature was at six below. While winds decreased overnight, wind chill factors in most areas were still between 18 and 25 below zero. Gusty winds are expected to occur again later today across the area and state.