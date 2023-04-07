You can now renew your license plate in Rock Springs

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — According to the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office’s Facebook page, Rock Springs residents will no longer have to travel to Green River to renew their license plates. The new service will start on April 14 and will be every Friday. For those wishing to use this service, it will be located inside the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce building located at 1897 Dewar Drive. Hours of operations will be Fridays from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. There will be no extra charge for this service.

When discussing lines and if they have a plan, Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan, stated, “We don’t right now, we will have to address that if it comes up. We’re not really sure how this will play out and will address it if it comes up. Fortunately, we can only do renewals for now due to the limitations of the computer system. Renewals are the fastest thing, so the line should dissipate pretty quickly. Most of the lines form when we are doing new registrations, new plates, or other things, so renewals are fast.”

Thanks to the citizens of Sweetwater County that talked with Cowan, he was able to make this happen. “While I was campaigning, it was one of the top things people brought up to me, which was that it was really difficult to drive to Green River to get stickers. This was one of the things I identified and campaigned on, which was to do something like this for Rock Springs. You can still renew by mail or online, though it does take a little more time to get them back, so this is a way to make it a little quicker.”

All other services will need to be handled in the Treasurer’s Office in Green River at this time. If you’re needing your renewal sticker only, please stop by either location. If questions arise, contact the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office at 307-872-3720.