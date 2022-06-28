Young at Heart 14th annual Golf Tournament

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Young at Heart’s 14th Annual Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, July 9 starting at 8:00 a.m. Come join the fun today!

Young at Heart is only accepting 36 teams, so register today before all the spots are taken. There will be many fun contests planned for this year’s event. A few include Longest Drive for Men, Longest Drive for Women, Longest Putt, Closest to the Pin, Sink or Swim – Raft Chipping Competition, multiple hole-in-one challenges, and much more! Plus Dixon Golf will be onsite at this year’s tournament offering a $1 Million Dollar Hole-In-One Contest and Aurelius Driver Challenge. You could also be a winner of a once-in-a-lifetime trip for 2 to play golf at Pebble Beach in California!

Come test your skills and compete for some prizes that are far beyond par! Registration forms are available at the Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Avenue, the Rock Springs Chamber, or on the tournament website at https://charitygolftoday.com/event?e=2964&ce=0e34d3.

ENTER TO WIN AND PLAY FOR FREE!!!

One individual registration and one team registration will be drawn at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th, and the winners will be announced on Young at Heart’s Facebook Page and on both Wyo4News and WyoRadio’s Facebook pages shortly thereafter.

Qualifying registrations must be submitted Tuesday, July 5th at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, or to sign up call April Cross at (307) 389-3515 or (307) 352-6737.

Sponsors and Volunteers are also needed. Donations are welcome. Call TODAY to show your support for our local senior community!

Donations and proceeds will help support the Young at Heart Center.

