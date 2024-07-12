Young at Heart Center announces Flaming Gorge bus tour

Photos courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism and WyoWifey Shoppe.

The Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs is excited to announce a full-day guided bus tour to Flaming Gorge on Friday, August 16th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will enjoy a variety of amenities and stops with beautiful views along the way. The cost of the tour is $48 per person. Anyone can sign up, and each person is allowed to bring a guest as well for an additional $48.

The bus is equipped with a restroom, and additional restroom stops will be made throughout the journey. The tour will include morning donuts, snacks, water, lunch, and ice cream. Lunch will be provided by WyoWifey Shoppe.

“Having personally taken a tour with Sweetwater Travel & Tourism, I can honestly say that they are fun, informative, and professional. You feel so well taken care of! I love partnering with such a wonderful business,” said owner of WyoWifey Shoppe, Holly Keller. “The lunches we provide for the tours are freshly made each morning and prepared with the freshest of ingredients. Each box includes a turkey breast croissant sandwich with all the fixings, our popular house Roasted Red Pepper dip with veggies, fresh fruit, crunchy snack, and a sweet treat! It’s the perfect lunch to pair with the picturesque scenery at your lunch stop.”

“We’re thrilled to offer the Flaming Gorge Bus Tour this year,” said Lyndee Tipton, Activities Coordinator at Young at Heart Community Center. “It’s going to be a day filled with fun, breathtaking stops, and delicious food. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature and spend a wonderful day with friends. We encourage everyone to sign up and join us for what promises to be an unforgettable experience!”

Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up before July 26th at the front desk of the Young at Heart Community Center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. Payment is due upfront. If the minimum number of participants is not met, refunds will be given to everyone who paid in advance. For more information, contact Lyndee Tipton at 307-352-3737.