Young at Heart Center receives United Way grant





September 7, 2021 — Today the Young at Heart Senior and Community Center announced the awarding of a $125,950 grant from United Way of Southwest Wyoming. This will aid the facility for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

According to information for Young at Heart, the grants help fund Young at Heart’s Special Diets, In Home Services, and Early Learning Center programs. “We are beyond fortunate to have the support of United Way,” said Rachelle Morris, Executive Director of the Young at Heart Community Center. “With these additional funds our reach is extended further into our community and our programs can continue to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

The Special Diets Program received a grant of $10,000 from the United Way. Through this program, homebound community members with special dietary needs receive a hot home-delivered meal made just for them based on those needs and gives them the option to continue living in their own homes. These funds are used by Young at Heart to pay the $2.00 difference in the cost of a Special Diet home-delivered meal from the hospital. Last year, United Way funds helped Young at Heart to serve 4,472 meals to 36 individuals in Rock Springs and Green River. The grant also pays a portion of the delivery driver’s salary for the year, and without this support, the Special Diet Program would not exist.

The In-Home Services Program was awarded a $73,800 grant. This grant helps low-income seniors and disabled residents of Sweetwater County receive case management, respite, homemaking, personal care, chore, safety home repairs, transportation to the grocery store or doctor, and prescription assistance that allows participants to continue living comfortably in their own home. Young At Heart has assisted 43 individuals with United Way funds in the last year. Young at Heart’s In-Home Services and Special Diets programs align with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Basic Needs initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families in need.

The Young at Heart Early Learning Center was awarded a $42,150 grant. This program aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s goal of building and participating in collaborations that will affect a measurable increase in kindergarten readiness. The ELC offers a developmentally appropriate curriculum that includes play-based learning components to all children enrolled. The staff works hand-in-hand with families to ensure that children’s early education needs are met and that the children are ready and able to transfer into their formal education as seamlessly as possible.