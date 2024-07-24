Young at Heart Community Campfire set for Friday

Wyo4news Photo – Young at Heart Center, Rock Springs, WY

July 24, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Young at Heart Community Center will host a Community Campfire this Friday, July 26. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 2400 Regan Ave. in Rock Springs.

Attendees will receive a free s’more kit, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The event promises a delightful evening for friends and family to enjoy together. It is a potluck, so participants are encouraged to bring a dish or dessert to share. Young at Heart will provide hot dogs, buns, condiments, and s’mores. Cornhole boards will be set up for everyone to play during the campfire.

Lyndee Tipton, Facility Secretary/Activities Coordinator, encourages everyone to attend the event, saying, “Come enjoy a fun-filled summer evening with food and games. It’s the perfect way to spend time with family and friends.”

Young at Heart is also seeking dedicated individuals to join their mission to make a positive impact in the community. They are looking for volunteers to deliver meals to homes and have an urgent need for volunteer receptionists. For more information about these volunteer opportunities, visit the center or call 307-352-6737.