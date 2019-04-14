Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For April 4/15-4/19

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 15, through Friday, April 19. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, April 15, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool
9 a.m. – Painting
11:30 a.m. – Remember When
1 p.m. – Bunco
1 p.m. – Low Impact Yoga
6 p.m. – Remember When
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool & Cards
9 a.m. – Scrapbooking
10 a.m. – TOPS
1 p.m. – Stretch & Move
5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool
9-11:30 a.m. – Craft Class
10 a.m. – Smartphone
12 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m. – Cribbage
12:30 p.m. – Painting
1 p.m. – Mexican Train
Thursday, April 18, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool
9 a.m. – Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m. – Stretch & Move
5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai
Friday, April 19, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m. – Wii Bowling
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
12:30-1 p.m. – Easter Sit-down