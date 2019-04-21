Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For April 4/22-4/26

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, April 22, 2019

8 a.m. – Pool

9 a.m. – Painting

1 p.m. – Bunco

1 p.m. – Low Impact Yoga

6 p.m. – Dinner

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

8 a.m. – Pool & Cards

9 a.m. – Scrapbooking

10 a.m. – TOPS

1 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

5:30 p.m. – Bingo

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

8 a.m. – Pool

9-11:30 a.m. – Craft Class

10 a.m. – Smartphone

12 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m. – Cribbage

12:30 p.m. – Painting

1 p.m. – Mexican Train

Thursday, April 25, 2019

9 a.m. – Pool Tournament

9 a.m. – Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

Friday, April 26, 2019

8 a.m. – Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m. – Wii Bowling

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot