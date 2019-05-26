Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For May 27-31

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, May 27, through Friday, May 31. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, May 27, 2019
Memorial Day – Closed
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool & Cards
10 a.m. – TOPS
1 p.m. – Stretch & Move
5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai
5:30 p.m. – Bingo
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool
9-11:30 a.m. – Craft Class
12 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m. – Cribbage
12:30 p.m. – Painting
1 p.m. – Mexican Train
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9 a.m. – Quilting
12:30 p.m. – Pinochle
1 p.m. – Stretch & Move
5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai
Friday, May 31, 2019
8 a.m. – Pool & Cards
12:30 p.m. – Hand & Foot