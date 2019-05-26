Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For May 27-31

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, May 27, through Friday, May 31. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, May 27, 2019

Memorial Day – Closed

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

8 a.m. – Pool & Cards

10 a.m. – TOPS

1 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

5:30 p.m. – Bingo

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

8 a.m. – Pool

9-11:30 a.m. – Craft Class

12 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m. – Cribbage

12:30 p.m. – Painting

1 p.m. – Mexican Train

Thursday, May 30, 2019

9 a.m. – Quilting

12:30 p.m. – Pinochle

1 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

Friday, May 31, 2019

8 a.m. – Pool & Cards

12:30 p.m. – Hand & Foot