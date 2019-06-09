Young At Heart Community Center Calendar: June 10 – June 14, 2019

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday – June 10

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 a.m. – Painting

1:00 p.m. – Low Impact Yoga

6:00 p.m. – Potluck

Tuesday – June 11

8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards

10:00 a.m. – TOPS

1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

5:30 p.m. – Bingo

Wednesday – June 12

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Craft Class

12:00 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m. – Cribbage

12:30 p.m. – Painting

1:00 p.m. – Mexican Train

Thursday – June 13

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 – Quilting

11:00 a.m. – Library Day

12:30 p.m. – Pinochle

1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

Friday – June 14

8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards

11:30 a.m. – B-Day & Father’s Day Sit-Down

12:30 p.m. – Hand & Foot

Learn more at YoungAtHeartCenter.org.