Young At Heart Community Center Calendar: June 10 – June 14, 2019

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday – June 10
8:00 a.m. – Pool
9:00 a.m. – Painting
1:00 p.m. – Low Impact Yoga
6:00 p.m. – Potluck
Tuesday – June 11
8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards
10:00 a.m. – TOPS
1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move
5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai
5:30 p.m. – Bingo
Wednesday – June 12
8:00 a.m. – Pool
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Craft Class
12:00 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m. – Cribbage
12:30 p.m. – Painting
1:00 p.m. – Mexican Train
Thursday – June 13
8:00 a.m. – Pool
9:00 – Quilting
11:00 a.m. – Library Day
12:30 p.m. – Pinochle
1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move
5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai
Friday – June 14
8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards
11:30 a.m. – B-Day & Father’s Day Sit-Down
12:30 p.m. – Hand & Foot
Learn more at YoungAtHeartCenter.org.