Young At Heart Community Center Calendar: June 17 – June 21, 2019

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday – June 17

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 a.m. – Painting

11:30 a.m. – Remember When

1:00 p.m. – Low Impact Yoga

6:00 p.m. – Remember When

Tuesday – June 18

8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards

10:00 a.m. – TOPS

1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

Wednesday – June 19

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Craft Class

12:00 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m. – Cribbage

12:30 p.m. – Painting

1:00 p.m. – Mexican Train

Thursday – June 20

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 – Quilting

12:30 p.m. – Pinochle

1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga w/ Prakai

Friday – June 21

8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards

12:30 p.m. – Hand & Foot

Learn more at YoungAtHeartCenter.org.