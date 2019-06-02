Young At Heart Community Center Calendar: June 3 – June 7, 2019

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, May 27, through Friday, May 31. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday – June 3

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 a.m. – Painting

1:00 p.m. – Low Impact Yoga

6:00 p.m. – Dinner

Sponsor

Tuesday – June 4

8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards

10:00 a.m. – TOPS

1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga

Wednesday – June 5

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Craft Class

12:00 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m. – Cribbage

12:30 p.m. – Painting

1:00 p.m. – Mexican Train

Advertisement

Thursday – June 6

8:00 a.m. – Pool

9:00 – Quilting

12:30 p.m. – Pinochle

1:00 p.m. – Stretch & Move

5:15 p.m. – Yoga

Friday – June 7

7:00 a.m. – Community Breakfast

8:00 a.m. – Pool & Cards

12:30 p.m. – Hand & Foot

Learn more at at YoungAtHeartCenter.org.