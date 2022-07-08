Young at Heart files complaint against former Director, her husband, and Early Learning Center

Wyo4news Photo – Young at Heart Center, Rock Springs, WY

July 8, 2022 — According to court papers dated, July 6, 2022, in the District Court of the Third Judicial District of Sweetwater County, the Rock Springs Young at Heart (RSYAH) filed a complaint against their former Executive Director, her husband, and The Early Learning Center, LLC.

The complaint filed on July 5, 2022, is seeking “recompense for at least $970,060.25 in funds embezzled by Defendant Candance Rachelle Morris from RSYAH, which sum RSYAH claims is owed by Morris to RSYAH. Defendant William Morris is the husband of Candance R. Morris and is alleged to have been the recipient of multiple fraudulent transfers by Candance R. Morris.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

An Order to Issue Writ of Attachment was filed on July 6, 2022. The attachment states “Plaintiff (RSYAH) is not seeking an attachment to hinder, delay or defraud any creditors of the Defendants. It also states, “the payment of the indebtedness has not been secured by any mortgage or lien upon or real property in the State of Wyoming.”

A writ of attachment refers to court-approved seizures of a defendant(s) property early in a case to ensure the plaintiff can receive adequate damages.

The Order to Issue Writ of Attachment lists three vehicles owned jointly by Candance and William Morris and a fourth vehicle owned solely by Candance Morris. Other items listed were a bank account in Candance Morris’s name, and a bank account in the name of The Early Learning Center, LLC.

The Order of Issue Writ of Attachment states, “The Court, therefore, finds, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. 1-15-103(a)(ii) immediate and irreparable injury to the Plaintiff, which injury is defined as a present danger that the Cadillac, Toyota, 2020 Jeep, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and/or funds currently in bank accounts will be immediately disposed of, concealed or placed beyond the jurisdiction of the Court. This injury is irreparable because of the likelihood that without such attachment that Plaintiff will not be able to execute any judgment on the vehicles or funds currently in bank accounts. The Court, therefore, issues this Order and accompanying writ without notice to Defendants pursuant to Wyo. Stat. 1-15-103.”

The Order to Issue Writ of Attachment expires at 5 p.m. on July 18, 2022. A hearing to determine whether the attachment needs to continue beyond that date is scheduled for July 14, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.

Earlier today, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced that Candance Rachelle Morris had resigned her position on the Board of Trustees citing personal reasons.