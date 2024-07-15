Young at Heart receives grant for Special Diets program

July 15, 2024 – Wyo4News

United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $11,500 grant to the Special Diets program for the 2024-2025 year. This grant helps fund the Special Diets Program which provides Special Diet Meals to those who can’t have a regular home-delivered meal due to dietary restrictions.

The Special Diest Program aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Basic Needs initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families. The Special Diets program provided meals to 20 individuals with special dietary needs. Examples of special meals include but are not limited to cardiac diets, diabetic diets, diets for those with allergies, and renal diets, just to name a few.

The United Way funds are used to pay the difference in the cost of the Special Diet Meals and a regular home-delivered meal. A Special Diet meal costs Young at Heart $8.00, and a meal prepared at Young at Heart costs $5.00 for the coming FY. The meals are prepared at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and are picked up and delivered to clients all around Rock Springs. Frozen meals are available for those not living in the delivery area.

Keeping the meal cost the same as a regular home-delivered meal keeps the Special Diet meal affordable to the client, therefore the client is more apt to continue to receive a meal made specifically for their dietary needs. The United Way’s portion of the meal is $3.00 for the coming fiscal year. The United Way funding is also used to pay a portion of the wages for the paid delivery person. The Special Diets Route runs all over Rock Springs and Reliance and takes considerably longer; therefore, a paid driver is essential to deliver the meals in a timely manner.

“Without the support of the United Way, Special Diets Meals would be limited to those who are willing to pay $8.00 per meal for the service.” Daphne Palmer, Meals Coordinator