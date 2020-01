By Dylan Rohrer, Wyo4News.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 31, 2019) — The Young At Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs is hosting a New Year’s Eve party tonight until 10 p.m.

The party features a steak and shrimp dinner as well as live entertainment from the EIO Band.

If you’d like to attend the party, head over to the Young at Heart Senior Center at 2400 Reagan Drive. Attendance is $20.

Here are some photos from the early gatherings of the party: